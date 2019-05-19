Fire destroys 2 vehicle repair shops in Surrey, shutting down Fraser Highway

A large fire destroyed a pair of vehicle repair shops on Fraser Highway in Surrey Sunday morning, forcing a section of the road to close.

Fire crews were called to the 15300-block of the highway around 8 a.m., where the Fountain Tire and Speedy Glass were both found fully involved.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the sky that could be seen across the region.

Asst. Fire Chief David Burns said at one point five aerial attack crews were required to battle the flames due to fears of chemicals inside.

“It’s a glass shop and a tire shop, so there’s a lot of chemicals and products in there that are in danger of exploding,” he said. “We’re staying well away from that.”

Crews began getting control of the fire a couple of hours later, but Burns said it would still be some time before the fire was fully extinguished.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Both businesses were closed for the long weekend.

Surrey RCMP said Fraser Highway is closed in both directions between 152 Street and 88 Avenue, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

There’s no word on when the highway is expected to reopen, but Burns said it could be at least noon before some lanes may be cleared.

Despite the warning from police, the fire attracted a large group of people who watched the firefighters in action.

One bystander said he and his family could see the smoke while driving down Highway 10 several kilometres away.

Another onlooker noted the businesses sit just blocks away from Jack’s Public House, which was destroyed in a fire last month that was deemed suspicious.

“It’s a little odd that all these big fires are starting here,” she said, adding she had just gotten her tires changed at the Fountain Tire a week before.

Burns said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire or whether it’s suspicious.