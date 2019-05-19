Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after vehicle crashes into Greenwood business
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a vehicle crashed through the window of a business on Bridge Street in Greenwood, N.S., on Sunday.
Police say shortly after 9:40 a.m., officers and members of the Kingston Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle through a window of a business on Bridge Street.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle, an 85-year-old woman from Greenwood, was assessed by EHS on the scene and eventually released.
The window of the business was damaged as a result of the incident.
