Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after vehicle crashes into Greenwood business 

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a vehicle crashed through the window of a business on Bridge Street in Greenwood, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say shortly after 9:40 a.m., officers and members of the Kingston Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle through a window of a business on Bridge Street.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after altercation at Dartmouth pizza shop

Officers say the driver of the vehicle, an 85-year-old woman from Greenwood, was assessed by EHS on the scene and eventually released.

The window of the business was damaged as a result of the incident.