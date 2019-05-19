Man and woman wanted after pickpocket thefts at downtown restaurants

Toronto police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman wanted in a series of pickpocket-style thefts at restaurants in the downtown core, last month.

Police allege that on April 17th at around 6:50 p.m., the two suspects walked into a restaurant in the Bremner Boulevard and York Street area.

The suspects then allegedly walked towards the bar area, at which point the man hid his hand by placing his jacket over it, and stole a wallet from an unsuspecting person.

Police said the man and woman then left the restaurant.

On the same day, just 10 minutes later, police allege the man and woman entered another restaurant in the Yonge Street and Dundas Steet West area, walked towards the bar, and repeated the action — pickpocketing another unsuspecting person.

They left the restaurant immediately afterward, police said.

Police describe the man as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a black beard and the woman as being in her mid 20s to early 30s with long blonde hair.

Security camera video and images of the two suspects have also been released on the Toronto Police website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com.