Man arrested after alleged theft using Joker disguise, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after a tip jar was allegedly stolen from a business in the city’s Kensington Market neighbourhood by a suspect disguised as the Joker.

Police said that on May 5, a man wearing Joker face paint entered a restaurant in the Kensington Market area and stole a tip jar near the cash register.

Last week, a security camera video was posted on Facebook by the business Wafels & More appearing to show a person with a Joker disguise walking up to the cash register in the restaurant while the cashier was standing there.

The person with the Joker disguise stood there for more than 30 seconds before appearing to reach onto the counter and grab an object after the cashier had walked away.

A police spokesperson told Global News on Friday that they believe the same suspect may have targeted multiple businesses.

On Sunday, police announced that 29-year-old Timothy Lubin of Toronto was arrested and charged with one count of theft in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in an Old City Hall courtroom on Monday.