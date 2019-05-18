Halifax police seek suspect after woman robbed at ATM in Dartmouth

Police say a woman who appeared to be pregnant robbed another woman outside of an ATM in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Scotiabank on Portland Street happened just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM when a woman approached her, asking for money for a taxi.

After the victim handed over some cash, police say the suspect then demanded more.

The suspect is said to have then pushed the victim and claimed to have a weapon in a car parked outside the bank. However, police say no weapons were seen.

The suspect then left the bank with a male driver in a white older-model vehicle.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Officers are looking for a black, five-foot-four woman in her late ’20s with a small build. Police say she appeared to be pregnant and was wearing a black zip up hoodie with multi-colour patterned tights.

The man in the vehicle is described as in his ’20s, and was wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

