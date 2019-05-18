Homes, buildings damaged after tornadoes touch down in Nebraska: U.S. weather service

The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down Friday night in rural parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees, powerlines, farm buildings and damaging some homes, but no serious injuries were reported.

READ MORE: 8 dead in U.S. south as powerful storms bring floods, suspected tornadoes

Meteorologist Jordan Thies in Hastings says the service received more than a dozen credible reports of tornado sightings from around south-central Nebraska, but says some of those were likely of the same tornado. Thies says the weather service is in the process of trying to determine how many tornadoes touched down, but he said it was likely at least a few.

WATCH: Dozens of tornadoes hit Kansas and Nebraska: reports

One tornado near McCook damaged a farmhouse. Station KLKN in Lincoln reports that an elderly couple was in the home at the time, but suffered only some scratches and bruises.

Thies says the area can expect some rain and thunderstorms Saturday, but extreme weather is not expected.