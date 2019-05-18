What’s open and closed in Montreal for the 2019 May long weekend
A A
The May long weekend is upon us, and to help you make the most of it, here’s a list of what will be opened and closed on Monday, May 20 for the national holiday.
Open
- Most malls and supermarkets will operate on regular hours
- SAQ Classique and Express outlets, unless located inside a mall that is closed for the occasion
- Bonsecours Market (350 St. Paul St. E.)
- Jean-Talon, Atwater, Lachine and Maisonneuve markets
- The Space for Life’s botanical garden and planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the Biodôme and Insectarium are closed for renovations
- Taz indoor skate park
- The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archaeology and History will be open on Monday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Arenas, libraries, sports centres, swimming pools and cultural venues will operate according to schedules set by boroughs. Call before heading out
- Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up maintained. For schedules, visit the City of Montreal website.
READ MORE: Montreal Insectarium to close for makeover
Closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal offices
- Banks
- Montreal Municipal Court on Gosford Street and other points of service
- The complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed on Monday, call 514-872-6900 for more information
- Ecocentres will be closed Monday, call 514-872-0384 or go online for more information
- There will be no collection or delivery of mail
READ MORE: SQ says more patrols on Quebec roads over May long holiday weekend
Transport
- STM bus and metro services will run on a holiday schedule
- RTL buses will run on a Saturday schedule. For adapted transport, regular trips will be cancelled on May 20. Those wishing to use the paratransit service during this period must make an occasional trip request. The service will operate on the Saturday schedule, from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- STL buses will run on a Saturday schedule
- Exo commuter trains will be operating on a Sunday schedule on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line and a weekend schedule on the Saint-Jérôme line. There will be no service on the Candiac, Mascouche, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Deux-Montagnes lines.
- Parking meters will operate as usual
WATCH: Global’s Kim Sullivan learns more about the butterflies go free event at Montreal’s Space for Life
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.