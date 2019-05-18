What’s open and closed in Montreal for the 2019 May long weekend

The May long weekend is upon us, and to help you make the most of it, here’s a list of what will be opened and closed on Monday, May 20 for the national holiday.

Open

Most malls and supermarkets will operate on regular hours

SAQ Classique and Express outlets, unless located inside a mall that is closed for the occasion

Bonsecours Market (350 St. Paul St. E.)

Jean-Talon, Atwater, Lachine and Maisonneuve markets

The Space for Life’s botanical garden and planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the Biodôme and Insectarium are closed for renovations

Taz indoor skate park

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archaeology and History will be open on Monday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Arenas, libraries, sports centres, swimming pools and cultural venues will operate according to schedules set by boroughs. Call before heading out

Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up maintained. For schedules, visit the City of Montreal website.

Closed

Federal, provincial and municipal offices

Banks

Montreal Municipal Court on Gosford Street and other points of service

The complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed on Monday, call 514-872-6900 for more information

Ecocentres will be closed Monday, call 514-872-0384 or go online for more information

There will be no collection or delivery of mail

Transport

STM bus and metro services will run on a holiday schedule

RTL buses will run on a Saturday schedule. For adapted transport, regular trips will be cancelled on May 20. Those wishing to use the paratransit service during this period must make an occasional trip request. The service will operate on the Saturday schedule, from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

STL buses will run on a Saturday schedule

Exo commuter trains will be operating on a Sunday schedule on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line and a weekend schedule on the Saint-Jérôme line. There will be no service on the Candiac, Mascouche, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Deux-Montagnes lines.

Parking meters will operate as usual

