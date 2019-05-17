2 people injured in crash on southern Alberta highway

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on a highway near Cowley, Alta., sent two people to hospital on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 510. In a news release, the RCMP said the crash occurred at about 3:50 p.m.

According to police, a southbound truck collided with a westbound SUV.

A 48-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with what police described as “serious injuries.” The 75-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The SUV was carrying a total of six people but only the one passenger was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing and as of 7:15 p.m., Pincher Creek RCMP said traffic was still being rerouted through Cowley.

Cowley is located about 110 kilometres west of Lethbridge.