Man in custody after apartment fire sends 2 Victoria police officers to hospital

A man is under arrest after a domestic dispute led to an apartment fire that sent two Victoria police officers to hospital early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2500-block of Blanshard Street just before 4 a.m. for reports of a dispute inside one of the suites.

After entering, the officers soon found the suite to be on fire with “multiple residents” inside, police said in a statement.

Those residents were all safely removed from the building, along with people from the neighbouring suites where the fire later spread.

Officers attempted to extinguish the fire, but it was too involved, police said. Victoria Fire crews were later able to control and put out the fire.

Two of the police officers were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, but does not yet face charges.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said the incident doesn’t appear linked to other fires in Victoria, including the one that destroyed the Plaza Hotel last week.

“The damage to the complex appears to be extensive at this point and the majority of the residents have been relocated to alternate residences as the suites are not inhabitable,” police said in a statement.

Any witnesses or anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Victoria police.