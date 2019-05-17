Canada
May 17, 2019 12:16 pm

67 distracted drivers nabbed by Saskatoon police in one afternoon

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a “whopping 67 drivers” were charged with cell phone offences on Thursday afternoon, including one woman for the second time in less than a year.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
Saskatoon police said patrol officers had a busy Thursday handing out distracted driving tickets.

Officers charged a “whopping 67 drivers with cell phone offences” during the afternoon, the traffic unit said in a tweet.

One woman was ticketed for distracted driving for the second time in 12 months and had her vehicle impounded for seven days, police said.

In another instance, the driver of a propane truck was ticketed for texting and driving.

“No one should be texting and driving. But it seems particularly egregious when the texter is also operating this!” police tweeted.

It wasn’t just distracted drivers police said they were catching.

A driver on Highway 14 just west of Saskatoon was caught going 76 km/h over the speed limit, police said.

He was handed a $1,089 ticket and had his Camero impounded for seven days.

