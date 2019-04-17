Commercial vehicles ordered off the road after failing inspections in Saskatchewan

Half of the 28 commercial vehicles stopped by police during a traffic blitz in Saskatchewan were ordered off the road after failing inspections.

RCMP said the commercial vehicles were stopped during the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) in the Battlefords area over an eight-hour period on April 12.

Another 36 per cent of the vehicles were given restrictive service, and police laid six charges and issued 68 written warnings.

RCMP said 188 charges were laid under the Traffic Safety Act for a number of violations, including speeding, to other drivers during the blitz.

In one case, a truck was caught going 56 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 4 south of Battleford, police said. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

Another 30 tickets were issued for using a cellphone while driving.

One driver also received a hefty fine and had several charges laid after children were allegedly not secured in car seats.

Police said a four-year-old was not sitting in a booster seat and had no seatbelt on, a second child was standing up, and a toddler was in a car seat that was not fastened to the vehicle.

The vehicle was also not registered, police said.

RCMP said STEP checks will take place once a month around the province until September.