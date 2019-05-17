Number of crashes up in 2019 compared to last year: Guelph police

New statistics from Guelph police show there have been 846 reported collisions so far in 2019.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, Guelph police received 55 more crash reports than they did during the same period in 2018.

According to a news release, February saw the most collisions with 312, and Wednesday was the worst day of the week with 145 crashes.

Police also saw the most crashes during the rush hour period between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The top five intersections for collisions were also released, with College Avenue West and Gordon Street taking the number 1 spot.

Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South came in second, while Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West was third.

Out of all of the crashes, 10 involved drugs or alcohol, 22 involved pedestrians and two involved cyclists.

Police said they also investigated 139 fail-to-remain collisions.

A breakdown of the numbers can be found on the Guelph police website.