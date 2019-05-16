Police watchdog called to Hope after break-in suspect crashes motorcycle

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to the scene of a motorcycle accident in Hope, where the rider allegedly tried to flee police.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to reports of a break-in at a mechanic shop in the 600 block of Old Hope Princeton Way just before 5 a.m.

Investigators say police were told of a suspicious man leaving the scene on a motorbike.

Shortly afterward, an officer spotted a man they believed to be the same person riding a motorcycle on Old Hope Princeton Way, police said.

The officer attempted to stop the suspect, but the man drove off towards Water Avenue, according to RCMP.

Investigators say they were notified shortly afterward about a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Water Avenue and Old Hope Princeton Way.

The rider, who police believe to be the break-in suspect, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has been notified, and will now be tasked with determining if there was any connection between the actions of police and the crash.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious injury or death.