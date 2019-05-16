B.C. lifeguard charged with several counts of child pornography, RCMP say

A B.C. lifeguard known as Eddie Spaghetti is facing several counts of child pornography, police in the Okanagan announced on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. He has reportedly been charged with 10 counts relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

READ MORE: Vancouver man faces human trafficking, child porn charges after allegedly abducting teen girl

The charges include:

Two counts of making or publishing child pornography

One count of importing or distributing child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography

One count of accessing child pornography

One count of secretly observing/recording nudity in private place

One count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

One count of sexual assault

One count of sexual interference of person under 16

One count of invitation to sexual touching under 16

Police say Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, was employed as a lifeguard for more than 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s. They believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school-aged children.

In addition, police say Casavant was a long-time employee of a Summerland recreation facility, that he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events, and may have had access to children in this capacity.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 21, 2019) Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren sentenced to three years for child porn, luring

Police in Penticton reportedly received information regarding Casavant, sparking a child sexual assault and pornography investigation.

RCMP said they have identified at least two victims, but strongly believe there are additional victims. Penticton RCMP say they can be contacted at 250-276-2177.