Winnipeg man, 56, busted for child porn

A Winnipeg man turned himself in to police Monday after an April 8 raid uncovered a stash of child porn that had been uploaded to a social media site.

The police Internet Child Exploitation Unit, along with the Tactical Support Team, raided an apartment suite in the 600 block of Panet Road after a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Police said an Internet provider informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the U.S., who passed that information on to their Canadian counterpart.

Several electronic devices – which were found to contain numerous images of child sexual abuse – were seized.

Wade Arthur Herbert, 56, is in custody facing charges of possessing child pornography.

