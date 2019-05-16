St. Catherines man, 24, facing child porn charges after police search home

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – A St. Catharines, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges after police say they searched a home in the city Thursday.

Police say they began an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children in March.

They say 24-year-old Joshua Chambers is charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

READ MORE: Police lay child pornography charges against Kitchener youth

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday.