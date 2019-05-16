St. Catherines man, 24, facing child porn charges after police search home

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – A St. Catharines, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges after police say they searched a home in the city Thursday.
Police say they began an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children in March.
They say 24-year-old Joshua Chambers is charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.
READ MORE: Police lay child pornography charges against Kitchener youth
He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.