May 8, 2019 4:49 pm

Police lay child pornography charges against Kitchener youth

Waterloo police have charged a youth with child luring, among other offences.

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid multiple charges against a youth in Kitchener, including possession of child pornography.

The charges come after the force’s internet and child exploitation unit completed an investigation into allegations of child luring that happened on a social media app.

A youth was arrested on Tuesday, but police did not provide any other details.

The suspect has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of luring a child, extortion and breach of probation.

