Police lay child pornography charges against Kitchener youth
A A
Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid multiple charges against a youth in Kitchener, including possession of child pornography.
The charges come after the force’s internet and child exploitation unit completed an investigation into allegations of child luring that happened on a social media app.
READ MORE: Police investigate reports of strangers following children in Kitchener
A youth was arrested on Tuesday, but police did not provide any other details.
The suspect has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of luring a child, extortion and breach of probation.
WATCH: How to talk to your children about sexual abuse at every age
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.