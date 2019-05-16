More alleged victims come forward after Calgary massage therapist Dennis Baltazar charged

A Calgary massage therapist is facing new sexual assault charges. These come in addition to charges police announced in April and March.

In March, Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44, of Calgary, was charged with three counts of sexual assault in connection with three clients.

Since then, 10 more people reported alleged sexual assaults to Calgary police. The individuals, all men, were allegedly assaulted during massages at the Chinook Chiropractic Clinic and the Movement Sports Clinic between November 2017 and September 2018.

Baltazar now faces a total of 18 sexual assault charges in relation to 17 victims. Baltazar is due in court on June 13.

In a news release, Calgary police thanked the Chinook Chiropractic and Movement Sports clinics for their cooperation during the investigation. However, police believe Baltazar worked at other massage clinics in the city.

The owners of the sports clinic said in March Baltazar was fired “as soon as allegations were brought forward.”

Police are encouraging any victims of sexual assault to report it by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if in immediate danger.