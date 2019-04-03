New charges laid against Calgary massage therapist Dennis Baltazar

A Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault back in March is facing four new charges, police said Wednesday.

Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44, was charged on March 20 with sexually assaulting his clients.

Since charges were made public, four more victims came forward claiming they’d been sexually assaulted during treatments at the Movement Sports Clinic, located in the 100 block of 9 Avenue S.W., officers said.

Police said all four of the people that came forward were men and said they were assaulted between February and October 2018. Police didn’t specify the genders of the three other victims.

As a result, Baltazar is now facing a total of seven charges. He is set to appear in court on Friday, April 26.

The Calgary Police Service thanked Movement Sports Clinic for its support and co-operation throughout the investigation.

Investigators believe Baltazar previously worked at multiple other massage clinics across the city.

Police are encouraging anyone who feels they’ve been a victim of sexual assault to report it to police by calling 403-266-1234 or 911, if in immediate danger.