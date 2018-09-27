More sex assault, voyeurism charges laid against Calgary massage therapist

A Calgary massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a client earlier this year is now facing a host of new charges.

Greg Howden was arrested in July and charged with one count of sexual assault after a woman laid a complaint about an alleged incident in May at a massage clinic.

Police said at the time that they were checking other allegations against the 36-year-old man.

Investigators looked into time Howden spent working at other businesses in Calgary, including two chiropractic clinics and a health spa.

Police say as a result, Howden now faces a total of 14 charges of sexual assault, along with five counts of voyeurism and one of forcible confinement for incidents that allegedly occurred between November 2015 and last spring.

Howden will return to court Oct. 9.