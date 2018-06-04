Calgary massage therapist Brad McLellan pleads guilty to sex assault of clients
On the first day of what was scheduled to be a two-week trial, a former Calgary massage therapist has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving former clients.
A judge accepted the plea deal Monday morning and Brad McLellan was convicted of sexually assaulting six women in Calgary.
Charges involving two other alleged victims were withdrawn.
McLellan will remain out of custody on previously imposed conditions.
He now lives in B.C. and is out on bail.
A sentencing hearing is set for the fall, when victim impact statements will be read.
