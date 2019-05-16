RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with impaired driving after report of vehicle in ditch

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with impaired driving after his blood-alcohol content was found to be double the legal limit, police say.

Police said they responded to a call about a car in a ditch off Ward Road in Greenwood Square, N.S., 49 kilometres southwest of Wolfville, at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, the vehicle was empty when officers arrived. Police were then directed by witnesses to where the two occupants were located.

After a short chase on foot, a man was arrested. The second occupant, a woman, was soon located by the Mounties in a nearby ditch.

The police say they called an ambulance after noticing the woman was injured. The woman was then transported to a local hospital.

A 27-year-old man from Greenwood, N.S., now faces charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, operation of a vehicle while having a blood-alcohol content over .08 per cent and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Witnesses told the Mounties that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol and that one witness tried to stop the driver.

The accused is expected to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on July 30.