May 16, 2019 9:25 am

Shooting death of Dartmouth man added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program

Raymond Floyd Peters, 24, was fatally shot in north Dartmouth on Jan. 7, 2013.

The fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man from Dartmouth over six years ago has been added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in north Dartmouth on Jan. 7, 2013.

Officers arrived to find Raymond Floyd Peters suffering from gunshot wounds in a Jackson Road apartment.

He was transported to hospital where he died the next day. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for specified major unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

