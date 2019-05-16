Shooting death of Dartmouth man added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program

The fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man from Dartmouth over six years ago has been added to Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in north Dartmouth on Jan. 7, 2013.

Officers arrived to find Raymond Floyd Peters suffering from gunshot wounds in a Jackson Road apartment.

He was transported to hospital where he died the next day. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Nova Scotia’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for specified major unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.