9 Saskatoon police officers lift car crushing man

Nine Saskatoon police officers were recognized with exemplary service awards after helping rescue a man pinned under a car.

The dramatic rescue in September 2018 was caught on a police dashcam.

A frantic 911 call came into police on Sept. 3 reporting that a man was pinned under a car in the 400 block of Confederation Drive.

The man was struggling to breathe, police said, and was slowly being crushed.

Nine officers lifted the car and held it up for one minute and 44 seconds so the man could breathe until firefighters could rescue him, police said.

Watch in awe as we did when our patrol members use teamwork, the best tool we have as police officers to lift a car and rescue someone trapped underneath. Here is to the everyday HEROS watching out for all of us on this #NationalPoliceWeek @PremierScottMoe pic.twitter.com/qBRqlP99CH — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) May 15, 2019

“They do these things, they try to come up with innovative solutions to solving the problems that are before them and they see that as part of their job,” said police spokesperson Kelsie Fraser.

“They were just doing their job that night, and that’s what I think a lot of them would say. From a service perspective, we’re very proud that they would think, ‘Let’s try lifting a car off this person so they can continue to breathe.'”

The video was released by the Saskatoon Police Service as part of National Police Week.