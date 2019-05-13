Man seriously injured after trapped under pickup truck in Lindsay: Police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck and pinned underneath a pickup truck in Lindsay on Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., emergency responders were called to a Lindsay home following a report of a man being trapped under a pickup truck.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police says by the time first responders arrived at the scene, the man had been freed from under the vehicle.

The man was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police say witnesses at the home told the investigating officer that the driver had inadvertently reversed over the victim who was standing near the back of the pickup which was parked in the driveway of the home.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.