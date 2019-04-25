Worker dies after being pinned by truck at Praxair Canada plant in Paris, Ont.

A worker at an industrial gas facility in Brant County has died after a workplace accident involving a truck.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour told Global News the incident happened on Tuesday at Praxair Canada in Paris, Ont.

“It was reported a worker was loading a truck when the truck moved, pinning the worker causing fatal injuries,” Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline said.

Work in the area of the accident has been stopped for the time being as an inspector assigned to the case issued a “hold the scene” requirement.

The investigation is ongoing.

