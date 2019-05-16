Crime
May 16, 2019 10:28 am

Three men charged after handguns, methamphetamine pills seized in Moncton: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

RCMP police have arrested and charged three men in Moncton on May 11 for possessing weapons and drugs.

The three men were found in the Mountain Road area around 1:40 a.m. An RCMP police officer on patrol observed a parked vehicle behind a local business. Upon speaking with the occupants, a firearm was observed inside, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the seizure of two loaded 9mm handguns, pepper spray, a quantity of Canadian currency and a quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The men are identified as 32-year-old Christopher Eric Dickie and 22-year-old Alex Lee Scribner, both of Moncton, and 22-year-old Colton Benjamin Stiles of Riverview.

They’re now facing a combined total of 14 charges after they appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.

Dickie was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and Scribner was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Stiles is facing the same charges.

All three accused were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on May 16.

