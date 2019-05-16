Three men charged after handguns, methamphetamine pills seized in Moncton: RCMP

RCMP police have arrested and charged three men in Moncton on May 11 for possessing weapons and drugs.

The three men were found in the Mountain Road area around 1:40 a.m. An RCMP police officer on patrol observed a parked vehicle behind a local business. Upon speaking with the occupants, a firearm was observed inside, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the seizure of two loaded 9mm handguns, pepper spray, a quantity of Canadian currency and a quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The men are identified as 32-year-old Christopher Eric Dickie and 22-year-old Alex Lee Scribner, both of Moncton, and 22-year-old Colton Benjamin Stiles of Riverview.

They’re now facing a combined total of 14 charges after they appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.

Dickie was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and Scribner was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Stiles is facing the same charges.

All three accused were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on May 16.