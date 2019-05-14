Three people arrested following drug seizures in New Brunswick: RCMP
Two men and a woman from Kingsclear First Nation were arrested Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.
On May 10, around 8 p.m., members of the West District RCMP searched a home on Porcupine Court and a home on Apartment Avenue for the drugs.
A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested at the scenes.
All three were released from custody and were issued promises to appear in Fredericton provincial court on August 22, 2019.
