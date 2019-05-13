Cops bust duo for cocaine, meth in Sturgeon Creek and Wolseley

Winnipeg police seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs, cash and paraphernalia in a pair of Sunday night raids in the Sturgeon Creek and Wolseley neighbourhoods.

At a home in Sturgeon Creek, police seized nine ounces of cocaine, one kilogram of meth, 6.5 more ounces of meth, 83 ounces of a substance police believe to be a cutting agent, packaging materials, two digital scales, mixing equipment and a vacuum sealer.

READ MORE: Your drugs may have drugs in them: safety group finding meth in cocaine, other drugs

In Wolseley, police nabbed 3.5 grams of cocaine, four one-gram packages of cocaine, 45 grams of meth, and around $21,000 in cash.

Sage Lee Kehler and Erkan Kalkan, both 29, face charges of possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Kehler faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Both were detained in custody.

WATCH: Winnipeg police drug bust nets more than $120K in drugs