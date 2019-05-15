April traffic stops in Jasper, Canmore lead to drug busts: RCMP

Because of traffic stops in the Rocky Mountains, police seized a variety of drugs last month.

After stopping a speeding vehicle near Jasper on April 9, police found 1.8 kilograms of cocaine and phenacetin (buffer), 250 grams of methamphetamine and brass knuckles inside. The lone occupant was arrested, RCMP said.

On April 14, police stopped a vehicle near Canmore for two offences, believing that the two people inside had weed for the purpose of distribution. Both were arrested, and 45 pounds of cannabis and five pounds of magic mushrooms were seized.

Const. Mike Hibbs said Wednesday that seizures like these take a lot of drugs off the highways and are evidence that traffickers can be caught.

“We stop a lot of illicit drugs from travelling through our province and the country. By stopping a vehicle with a large number of drugs on board, that prevents the drugs from reaching the location and getting on the streets,” he said.

“This is a significant blow to people who are supplying this.”

The drugs seized in both stops equal, on average, 7,200 cocaine doses, 2,500 methamphetamine doses, 61,000 joints and 4,500 magic mushroom doses, according to RCMP.

Hibbs said charges are pending.