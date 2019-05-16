Crime
May 16, 2019 9:55 am
Updated: May 16, 2019 10:00 am

Man charged with second-degree murder of fellow inmate in New Brunswick: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit has been investigating the death as a homicide.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., in February.

Members of the Blackville RCMP responded to the facility on February 18. An inmate had been located badly injured in his cell.

The victim identified as 27-year-old Calvin Clifford Kenny was taken to the infirmary and was pronounced dead.

On May 15, the man identified as Brandon Blake Colford from Blackville, N.B., was charged with second-degree murder.

Colford remains incarcerated and will appear in court at a later date.

