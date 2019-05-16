Major intersection closed in downtown London as crews complete Phase 1 of Dundas Place

A major intersection in the downtown core will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: City of London to ease overnight parking restrictions for the summer

Starting Thursday at 7 a.m., the intersection of Talbot Street and Dundas Street will be closed in order to complete the finishing touches and assessments on Phase One of Dundas Place.

Crews plan to reopen the intersection and the block between Ridout Street and Talbot Street by the end of the day on Friday, just in time for the long weekend.

READ MORE: City of London committee backs motion to look at reducing speeds in residential neighbourhoods

According to city officials, the closure will not impact cyclists and pedestrians.