City of London to ease overnight parking restrictions for the summer

Overnight parking just got a bit easier in London.

Starting Friday, Londoners will be allowed to park between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on most city streets without the need for an overnight parking pass.

Drivers will be allowed to park personal vehicles overnight wherever permitted by City of London parking signage.

READ MORE: City of London committee backs motion to look at reducing speeds in residential neighbourhoods

However, the eased restrictions won’t apply to all vehicles. Commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes and trailers are exempt as they have their own regulations.

Vehicles are still prohibited from parking on city streets for longer than 12 hours at a time.

The overnight parking ban, requiring a pass between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., will come back into place after the Labour Day weekend on Sept. 2.

WATCH: Calgary woman fights ticket issued on private parking lot (May 6)