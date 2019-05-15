Police use golf carts to locate, arrest alleged dump truck thief on Okanagan golf course

A B.C. man was arrested on a renowned Okanagan golf course on Wednesday after allegedly stealing and crashing a loaded dump truck.

Fittingly, police used golf carts to make the arrest.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the incident began at approximately 10 a.m., when they received news of a stolen vehicle along the 9500 block of Eastside Road in Vernon. While en route to the scene, police were advised that the vehicle was a dump truck full of gravel, and that it was driving at a high rate of speed.

Police say the suspect lost control of the dump truck, which flipped on its side, losing its load of gravel and blocking a portion of the road.

“Prior to police arrival, witnesses advised the male suspect fled the area up a steep embankment toward the Predator Ridge Golf Course,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Due to the thick forest-like terrain, the RCMP Air Services Unit and the Police Service Dog were deployed to the area. The RCMP fixed-wing plane responded and located the suspect male running through the 10th hole of the golf course, where he eventually grounded himself in an effort to hide from police.”

Brett noted that officers used golf carts to access the area and locate the shirtless suspect.

Police say a 42-year-old man from Hudson’s Hope, B.C., is in custody and is facing possible charges of motor vehicle theft.