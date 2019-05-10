Waterloo police urge drivers to lock their vehicles following rise in reported thefts

Waterloo Regional Police are urging people to take extra care in locking up their cars after a surge of reported thefts from vehicles.

Police said there have already been 1,150 reported thefts from vehicles so far this year and that officers investigated well over 4,000 reported cases in 2018.

In many instances, people have left their cars unlocked and drivers have also left their valuables in plain sight, police added.

“Thefts from motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity that can sometimes lead to motorists becoming victims of identity fraud,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who believes that documents such as credit cards or identification cards have been stolen from them should contact a credit-monitoring agency and their bank, police added.

Police also made several suggestions to prevent this crime from happening, such as speaking to neighbours to see if they have noticed any suspicious activity and carrying important documents in a wallet or purse.

