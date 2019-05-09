Pellet gun pulled in fight that sent Guelph schools into hold and secure: police

Guelph police say two men are facing charges following an allegedly violent fight that involved a pellet gun and bear spray in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Several officers, including members of the tactical unit, were dispatched to the area of Westwood and Willow roads around 10:30 a.m. after police received reports that a man was seen carrying a gun.

Nearby schools and daycares, including Westwood Public School, were placed into a hold and secure, which means it was business as usual inside but that children were kept indoors.

Police said their investigation revealed the two men were in an argument that escalated into a fight.

It’s alleged that one man pulled out a can of bear spray and sprayed the other man after he showed what appeared to be a gun.

Police said the man with the gun tried to drive away but crashed into a pole and ran into a nearby convenience store.

Both men were eventually arrested, and no serious injuries were reported. Police said the weapon was actually a pellet gun but that it looked similar to a Glock pistol.

The hold and secure was quickly lifted after police said there was no threat to public safety.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old man are facing several weapon charges. Both will appear in court in June.