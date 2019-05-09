SIU clears officers after man breaks both feet during domestic call in Brantford

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared Brantford officers called out to a domestic dispute in April which ended with a man being sent to the hospital with two fractured feet.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says injuries were sustained by a 27-year-old trying to jump a fence while evading officers.

In the investigation, it was determined the man saw police arrive at the home where the call was made, attempted the escape, then taken into custody and transferred to cells at the Brantford Police Headquarters.

The following morning, the suspect was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with fractures to both his left and right heels.

In his decision to close the file, interim director Joseph Martino said, “It is apparent at this time that the responding officers neither caused nor contributed to the man’s injuries in any fashion that could attract criminal liability.”