Police seek public assistance in locating suspect wanted in Kitchener armed robbery investigation
Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing an ATM in Kitchener on Feb. 25.
The alleged robbery took place at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Weber and Franklin streets inside a grocery store.
Police say two men entered a store and that one of them allegedly threatened customers with a handgun.
According to police, the ATM was then loaded into a reportedly stolen red GMC pickup truck that was last seen driving westbound on Weber Street.
Waterloo Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old John Hill of Hagersville.
Hill is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
If spotted, the public is advised not to approach him and to immediately call 911. Any information on Hill’s whereabouts can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police have put up a cash reward of $2,000 for any information provided that leads to an arrest.
