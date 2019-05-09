Crime
May 9, 2019 1:24 pm

Police seek public assistance in locating suspect wanted in Kitchener armed robbery investigation

By Intern  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say John Hill is wanted in connection with an ATM theft investigation and is considered armed and dangerous.

Supplied
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing an ATM in Kitchener on Feb. 25.

The alleged robbery took place at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Weber and Franklin streets inside a grocery store.

READ MORE: Police search for armed robbery suspects after ATM reported stolen from Kitchener store

Police say two men entered a store and that one of them allegedly threatened customers with a handgun.

According to police, the ATM was then loaded into a reportedly stolen red GMC pickup truck that was last seen driving westbound on Weber Street.

Waterloo Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old John Hill of Hagersville.

WATCH: OPP release surveillance footage of Hillsburgh ATM theft

Hill is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

READ MORE: Police search for 2 suspects after reported armed Kitchener mugging: police

If spotted, the public is advised not to approach him and to immediately call 911. Any information on Hill’s whereabouts can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have put up a cash reward of $2,000 for any information provided that leads to an arrest.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Armed robbery Kitchener
ATM Theft
ATM theft Kitchener
ATM Theft Waterloo police
John Hill
John Hill Hagersville
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener Police
Waterloo Regional Police
Weber Street Franklin Street ATM Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.