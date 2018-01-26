Cobourg police seek stolen dump truck
Cobourg police are on the search for a stolen patriotic dump truck.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to probe a damaged gate at the entrance of Blake Construction Services from its yard on Danforth St.
READ MORE: Fire razes auto body shop in Port Hope
During their investigation, police learned a dump truck was stolen sometime between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a 2015 Red International dump truck with large white letting on the side saying “Canada 150.”
The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate AR62024.
“If anyone encounters this vehicle, please do not approach and contact the police,”stated Sgt. Brent Allison.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cobourg police at 905-372-6821.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.