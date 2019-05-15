Winnipeg Blue Bombers introduce ticket with no seat and free drink

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are offering fans a new way to enjoy the team’s home games, with a ‘social pass’ this season that the team describes as the first of its kind in Canada.

READ MORE: Investors Group Field changing name to IG Field

This new type of ticket will allow fans to take in the game without needing an assigned seats. Fans with a Jim Beam Social Pass will be able to stand in the popular north end zone and hang out in the Rum Hut without needing to purchase a regular ticket.

“A contingent of our fans enjoy game days differently, spending the duration of games in the North end zone,” said Bombers president Wade Miller.

“With the Rum Hut, the new Jim Beam Stillhouse, the DJ booth and social atmosphere we’ve created in that area of the stadium, the next step was to create a pass for these fans to enjoy games their way.”

The pass gives fans access to the stadium and one drink for $37 a game. It will be sold on a game-by-game basis this season.

Regular season tickets start at $32.75.

WATCH: This Winnipeg Blue Bombers employee won’t retire until they win Grey Cup

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play