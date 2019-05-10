Investors Group Field changing name to IG Field

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are re-branding their stadium.

Investors Group Field is now known as IG Field.

“The stadium’s new name, IG Field, will be reflected in all stadium signage, including exterior building signage, field logo, entrance gates and concourse wayfinding,” said the Bombers in a statement.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Football Club posts $2.6 million in profit, pays $2.7 million in loans

“Additionally, patches on both home and away jerseys will feature the new IG Wealth Management logo for the 2019 season.”

Investors Group underwent their own rebranding last year, changing their name to IG Wealth Management.

IG Wealth Management has had naming rights on the stadium since 2013.

RELATED: CTF demands investigation into Bombers stadium loan