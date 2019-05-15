Canada
May 15, 2019 9:48 am

Heavy rain closes 2 provincial parks near London for Victoria Day long weekend

By Staff 980 CFPL

The shoreline at Rondeau Provincial Park.

Ontario Parks / Flickr
A pair of provincial parks in southwestern Ontario will be closed for the long weekend.

According to officials, heavy rainfall and high water have closed campgrounds at Long Point Provincial Park, southwest of Simcoe, and Rondeau Provincial Park in Chatham-Kent.

Long Point is expected to reopen Tuesday, when the threat of flooding and near-record-high water levels on Lake Erie should improve.

Meanwhile, Rondeau is still open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but its water-logged campgrounds aren’t expected to reopen until May 24.

Ontario Parks will contact those who made campsite reservations for the holiday weekend, and campers will be given the option to re-book at another Ontario Parks site without penalty, or they can cancel altogether to receive a full refund.

Spring flooding has forced 10 provincial parks to close across Ontario.

