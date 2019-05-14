With dry conditions in B.C.’s Southern Interior, Osoyoos reminds residents of water usage

Fire season has arrived in B.C., just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

As of Tuesday, there were several fires burning throughout the province, but only two were of note: the 250-hectare Richter Creek blaze approximately 13 kilometres west of Osoyoos, and the 236-hectare Lejac blaze roughly 135 km west of Prince George.

With dry conditions being reported throughout the province, and the fire danger rating ranging between moderate and high, the Town of Osoyoos has issued a timely reminder regarding watering restrictions.

READ MORE: Richter Creek wildfire near Osoyoos likely sparked by vehicle

The town says even-numbered addresses are only allowed to sprinkle on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday. Odd-numbered addresses only allowed to sprinkle on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more on those watering restrictions, click here.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 9, 2019): Lack of snow means the Okanagan needs rain to prevent drought

In Kelowna, the city is currently under normal residential water-use restrictions. That is, properties are allowed to water their yards and lawns three days a week, though no properties are allowed to water on Mondays.

READ MORE: ‘It’s way too early’: Officials, residents scramble as B.C. wildfires spread sooner than expected

For more on Kelowna’s watering restrictions, click here.

For the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, the area is currently in stage one, which is alternate days sprinkling. Stage one generally runs Sept. 16 to June 15.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 3, 2019): Report predicts busy fire season for Pacific Northwest

For the Regional District of the North Okanagan, the area is under normal, year-round water restrictions, which allows watering three days a week.

For the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen, the area is currently under stage one watering restrictions, which allows watering three days a week. Residents are allowed to water on the odd/even system according to their street address.

In Penticton, the city is under stage one water restrictions.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 18, 2015): Gardenworks: Watering during city restrictions

The RDOS says it moves into stage one each April in preparation for increased water demand and usage over the summer.

For the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the area adjusts to the odd/even system on May 15.