Jenelle Evans’ son removed from home following alleged dog incident

Former MTV Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is working to regain custody of her son, Kaiser, 4, following an incident involving her husband David Eason, who allegedly shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

On Monday, Evans posted a photo of Kaiser on Instagram with the caption: “My official statement on what happened with Kaiser and CPS” and included the hashtags #LinkInBio and #PrayersNeeded.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining (to) this matter,” Evans told Us Weekly.

READ MORE: Jenelle Evans fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ after husband reportedly shoots, kills her dog

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother (Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris) with no notice or call to me,” the reality star said. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent, and (I) still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

She said that she had talked briefly with Nathan regarding the situation.

“(He) and I are to appear in court later this month,” Evans said.

“Our current custody order is still in place,” Evans says of her co-parenting arrangement with Griffith. “Nathan is to have supervised visits and only supervised by Doris. Surprisingly, me and Nathan have been getting along so I’m willing to maybe let his visits be unsupervised. Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me.”

Evans said that the legal team “has been on this since it occurred.”

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back as they went behind my back and removed him without my consent,” she said.

“At this time, I want to focus on what’s best for myself and my family,” Evans added. “My lawyer has been advising me on what to do and what has gone wrong in this whole situation.”

READ MORE: Maluma’s rep defends singer after fans criticize ‘passionate’ kiss with mother

Following the incident with Eason and the dog, MTV cut ties with Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement on last Wednesday.

Before Evans’ husband “took (Nugget) and shot her in the woods,” he posted a video on Instagram of Nugget snapping at their daughter Ensley and a picture of what looked like a red bite mark on her right cheek.

Eason posted (and deleted) the video of Ensley and Nugget with a message about the incident on Instagram, writing: “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all.”

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for, and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not (an) animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

READ MORE: Who is YouTuber James Charles, and why has he lost millions of subscribers over 3 days?

Evans took to Instagram to post a tribute to Nugget.

“Nugget… I’m crying every day. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons.”

“Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here,” the 27-year-old reality TV star continued. “You’re gone forever, and there’s no coming back.”

READ MORE: Farrah Abraham says she was fired from ‘Teen Mom OG’ because she’s an adult entertainer

Following the fallout from her termination with MTV, Evans reveals that she is “looking into marriage counselling” with Eason.

“Me and David are looking into marriage counselling,” Evans told E! News. “He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David’s been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine.”

Evans said that she is “so grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given me and my family for the last 10 years.”

She continued: “This is not the end for me and my family, but it’s sad to part ways like this.”

READ MORE: Constance Wu blames ‘rough day’ for abrupt tweets about ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ renewal

Evans first appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011 and went on to star in eight seasons.

Evans married Eason in 2017, but he was fired from the MTV show in February 2018 after allegedly posting numerous homophobic tweets.