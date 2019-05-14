Maluma’s rep defends singer after fans criticize ‘passionate’ kiss with mother

Colombian singer Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, faced backlash over the weekend after he posted a photo of himself kissing his mother on the lips in an Instagram post.

“Feliz día amor de mi vida, FELIZ DÍA MADRE,” Maluma captioned the photo, which translates to “Happy day, love of my life, Happy Mother’s Day.”

Maluma and his mother, Marlli Arias, kiss in the photo with the Felices los 4 singer’s hands cupping her face.

READ MORE: Ozuna says he’s the victim of extortion, was depicted in sexual video as minor

Maluma’s publicist said that the kiss is a “cultural thing.”

“The beautiful thing is that he has been accepted in the American music market with open arms, and I think, now, where we are in this world with music, it’s really global. Now, people are going to be able to see different sides of our culture in different ways,” the rep told People.

The rep continued: “It’s normal in Latin culture, especially if you’re the only son or the baby of the house. It’s affection and a form of respect. He’s open about who he is and his cultural values; this is just part of it.”

READ MORE: Kevin Fret, Latin trap artist, shot dead at 24

Fans of Maluma began to question if the way the singer kissed his mom was “normal.”

Maluma kissing his mom on the mouth… pic.twitter.com/tXharAgCeg — ELI ANTHONY (@itselianthony) May 12, 2019

Maluma did not just post a pic of him kissing his mom on the lips.. at his big age pic.twitter.com/rqXeVmYjrh — Yesmine is mourning Daenerys. (@havanagetaway) May 12, 2019

Maluma kissing his mom like he kissing his gf. That don’t sit right — nessa 🦋 (@mimosasonrack) May 12, 2019

Sigh! Maluma has now come to the attention of the wider world. Hence this pic of him kissing his mom is causing chaos. Is this off? I know Madonna called him bro from another mother but I was hoping for some Cersei/Jamie tease but I saw this & thot his gf until I read caption pic.twitter.com/8mVxZ6uKoX — D (@wukster) May 12, 2019

Why did Maluma post a pic of him damn near making out with his mom I- pic.twitter.com/cpn7gL4yeQ — Curtis (@rumchampion) May 12, 2019

Idk about maluma but I’ll be very uncomfortable kissing my mom like this #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/e90Z8fOpUk — motoconcho (@ManuelVentura_) May 14, 2019

The pic of Maluma and his mom kissing is the definition of cringe 🤢 — Amber (@Amber_Dez7) May 13, 2019

Idk but…. that picture of maluma kissing his mom on the lips is a lil aggressive lmfaoooo — ♉️ (@sydneybeckham_) May 13, 2019

Others agreed with Maluma’s rep and defended the singer, saying it is normal in Latin culture to kiss your mom in the way he did.

One thing I dislike about American culture is their inability to understand other cultures. Maluma kissing his mom on the lips is normal in my culture so I don’t know why Americans are so damn pressed🤷🏻‍♀️ — that girl (@jenna__e) May 13, 2019

Why are people making Maluma kissing his Mom on the lips making it seem like it is more than it most likely is? If a daughter can kiss her Mom or Dad on the lips, so can a son. It’s sick to sexualize everything and think there could be a different meaning behind it & says a lot. — duygu (@inmyheaddemi) May 14, 2019

Everyone who isn’t Latino freaking out about Maluma kissing his mom on the lips. Its a cultural difference. Get over it and stop making it pervy. — Jaime Zarraga (@JJ_Zarraga) May 13, 2019

The people/media/radio talking about the picture @maluma posted with his mom are so IGNORANT. Kissing a parent on the lips is part of the Latin culture. There’s nothing wrong with it. All these ignorant people are sexualizing it and making it a thing when it’s not. — mamas (@itsmamas) May 13, 2019

It's okay !!! Why are people so sensitive ?? For a star like @maluma who's always away from his mother ( and soon in my country Morocco but unfortunately can't go 😭 it's expensive ) why can't he kiss his mother ? I kiss my mom like that ! https://t.co/G3mTW7QXFh — Ismaelo ⁦🎂 (@IsmailMonster) May 14, 2019

READ MORE: Who is YouTuber James Charles, and why has he lost millions of subscribers over 3 days?

Maluma has not addressed the criticism personally as of this writing.

He is currently promoting his upcoming album 11:11. On Monday, the Chantaje singer shared a promotional trailer for the upcoming album on Instagram.

YouTube is launching a 90-minute documentary on Maluma’s rise to fame, titled MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, which translates to Maluma: Who I Was, Who I Am and Who I Will Become.

“I sacrificed everything — my friends, my family,” Maluma said in the trailer. “(It’s) the price I had to pay to become what I am today.”

MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré will be released on June 5.