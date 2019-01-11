Kevin Fret, Latin trap artist, shot dead at 24

Kevin Fret, one of the few well-known openly gay Latin trap artists, was shot and killed in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the age of 24.

Fret, who was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, was murdered on Thursday morning, according to El Vocero.

Police said a man was shot eight times around 5:31 a.m. while driving a motorcycle.

READ MORE: Pablo Escobar’s brother launched $50M GoFundMe to impeach Donald Trump

He was taken to the Río Piedras Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The news comes after the FBI claimed that a “crisis of violence” has been underway in Puerto Rico, while citing “absentee police officials” as one of the reasons for the crisis.

CNN reports that Fret is the 24th homicide that has occurred in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Fret broke out into the Latin trap scene in 2018 with his hit Soy Asi (I’m like this). Latin trap —which takes influences from reggaeton — is a sub-genre of Spanish-language hip-hop. The vocals often include rapping and singing, in Spanish.

He was also featured on rapper Mike Duran’s Diferente (Different).

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads not guilty to racketeering, firearms charges

The Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition said in a Facebook post that the rapper’s murder “could be described as a hate crime.”

“With his colourful and empowered show, Fret disobeyed many of the expectations of hegemonic masculinity that dominate the trap genre,” the post read.

It continued: “Kevin broke many barriers and served as a necessary representation, denouncing without filter the homophobia of colleagues in artistic scenes notorious for their machismo and misogyny.”

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert mocks Trump’s prime-time speech: ‘If you watch it, you will want to hurt yourself’

In an official press statement, Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez states: “Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

Many fans of the rapper took to social media once news of his passing spread.

RIP to the incredibly talented Kevin Fret, the first openly gay Latin Trapero from Puerto Rico. His unapologetic presence meant so much for the LGBTQ+ community and the future of Latin Trap… Thank you for always speaking and living your truth Kevin. Te amo para siempre ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RO2n2Dq2KC — BRI (@BrianaMMendez) January 10, 2019

At a loss for words 💔 RIP Kevin Fret — Jai (@_neeliaj) January 10, 2019

Rip Kevin Fret. You were doing a lot for the island's lgbt people. Your music was aaight too. — Zεfius 🔱 (@zefffius) January 11, 2019

Singer, Kevin Fret, of Puerto Rico was murdered while riding a motorcycle. He was shot 8 times. Fret was an openly gay urban singer and was known for supporting gender identity rights. RIP Kevin Fret. Fret was 24 years old. #KevinFret #PuertoRico #RIPFret pic.twitter.com/gccZcUqvPp — Las Vegas Daily (@DailyLasVegas) January 11, 2019

RIP Kevin Fret The first openly gay Latino trap artist was shot 8 times today in Puerto Rico. — Antonio (@AntonioArellano) January 10, 2019

RIP Kevin Fret! So sad that people think it’s okay to take someone’s life just because you don’t agree with their lifestyle. — Gabrielle Rivas (@roblezcheergirl) January 10, 2019