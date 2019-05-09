Jenelle Evans fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ after husband reportedly shoots, kills her dog

Jenelle Evans has been fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband reportedly killed her dog in April.

Evans’ husband reportedly killed her French bulldog named Nugget after it snapped at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call on April 30 during which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

“On May 1, 2019, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred at a residence in Riegelwood,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Eason posted (and deleted) a video of Ensley and Nugget with a message about the incident on Instagram, writing: “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all.”

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for, and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not (an) animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

Evans took to Instagram to post a tribute to Nugget.

“Nugget… I’m crying every day. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons.”

“Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here,” the 27-year-old reality TV star continued. “You’re gone forever, and there’s no coming back.”

People online created a Change.org petition titled #JusticeForNugget with the goal of 300,000 signatures.

The goal of the petition is to get Columbus County Animal Control to take away the couple’s other dog that is still in their custody.

“They have another dog, who we believe is in danger. We have obtained many disturbing videos and screenshots that highlight his erratic behaviour, and we need to push animal control to take action. This dog needs to be taken from him and animal cruelty charges filed for this brutal killing of Nugget. We need to send a message to others and those who think behaviour like this is acceptable that it is not,” the petition read.

It continued: “He could have taken the dog to a shelter or rehomed her. Instead, he shot and killed her for nipping his daughter in the face. The incident was a minor event, not a dog attack, and left a slight red impression on her cheek.”

As of this writing, #JusticeForNugget has over 254,000 signatures.

Following the fallout from her termination with MTV, Evans reveals that she is “looking into marriage counselling” with Eason.

“Me and David are looking into marriage counselling,” Evans told E! News. “He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David’s been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine.”

Evans said that she is “so grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given me and my family for the last 10 years.”

She continued: “This is not the end for me and my family, but it’s sad to part ways like this.”

Evans first appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011 and went on to star in eight seasons.

Evans married Eason in 2017, but he was fired from the MTV show in February 2018 after allegedly posting numerous homophobic tweets.