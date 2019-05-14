Barrie police searching for suspect after baby monitors reportedly stolen
Barrie police are searching for a suspect after several baby monitors — at a total value of over $1,500 — were reportedly stolen from a Barrie Toys R Us on May 1.
According to police, the alleged thefts from the store at 30 North Village Way occurred on three separate occasions.
READ MORE: 2 charged with impaired driving in Midland: OPP
As the suspect exited the store during his third visit, police say, an anti-theft alarm sounded.
Barrie officers add that the suspect was last seen running across the parking lot, where he jumped into a black Honda.
READ MORE: Bradford man charged with speeding, stunt driving: police
The suspect is described as a 55- to 65-year-old man who is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey baseball cap, a button-down shirt, a black jacket, dress pants and dress shoes at the time of the alleged incidents, police say.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Reynolds of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2615 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.