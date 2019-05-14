Barrie police searching for suspect after baby monitors reportedly stolen

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after several baby monitors — at a total value of over $1,500 — were reportedly stolen from a Barrie Toys R Us on May 1.

According to police, the alleged thefts from the store at 30 North Village Way occurred on three separate occasions.

As the suspect exited the store during his third visit, police say, an anti-theft alarm sounded.

Barrie officers add that the suspect was last seen running across the parking lot, where he jumped into a black Honda.

The suspect is described as a 55- to 65-year-old man who is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey baseball cap, a button-down shirt, a black jacket, dress pants and dress shoes at the time of the alleged incidents, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Reynolds of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2615 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.