May 14, 2019 12:33 pm

2 charged with impaired driving in Midland: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Georgian Bay OPP say they have laid two impaired driving charges against motorists in Midland.

Two motorists were charged with impaired driving in the early hours of Sunday morning in Midland, South Georgian Bay OPP say.

Both drivers were stopped on King Street, police say.

The first suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was stopped at 12:57 a.m. for a traffic offence, officers add, while the second suspect, a 23-year-old man, was stopped after allegedly speeding.

A drinking-and-driving investigation was conducted in both instances, police say, before the two were charged with impaired driving.

The 23-year-old man was also charged with racing a motor vehicle, officers add.

Both vehicles were towed at the scene and impounded, police say, and the 23-year-old’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

Both suspects were released with a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 30.

