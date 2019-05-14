Crime
May 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Bradford man charged with speeding, stunt driving: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a Bradford man after a vehicle was reportedly clocked travelling 64 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

A 19-year-old Bradford man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a traffic stop in Innisfil on Saturday morning, South Simcoe police say.

An officer conducting speed enforcement on Yonge Street clocked a vehicle driving northbound at 64 kilometres over the posted limit, police say.

The man’s licence was suspended for seven days, officers add, and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

According to South Simcoe police, Canada’s Road Safety Week begins Tuesday and aggressive driving is a risk factor being targeted during the campaign.

