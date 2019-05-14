Bradford man charged with speeding, stunt driving: police

A 19-year-old Bradford man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a traffic stop in Innisfil on Saturday morning, South Simcoe police say.

An officer conducting speed enforcement on Yonge Street clocked a vehicle driving northbound at 64 kilometres over the posted limit, police say.

READ MORE: Newborn abandoned at Georgina fire station, York Regional Police say

The man’s licence was suspended for seven days, officers add, and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

According to South Simcoe police, Canada’s Road Safety Week begins Tuesday and aggressive driving is a risk factor being targeted during the campaign.